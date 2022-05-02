Whether you were a fan of girl groups or not, there’s no doubt that you didn’t miss the influence of Destiny’s Child, formed by Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. The group is most popular for their singles, “Bills Bills Bills,” “Cater 2 U,” “Bootylicious,” and more! Since their separation in 2005, fans of the iconic girl group have always wished for a day that the group would reunite and release at least one project together.

With today’s generation of artists still sampling their music and referencing their iconic looks, Destiny’s Child will always be memorable in the industry. Recently, rumors have been speculating that the girl group will be releasing something soon for fans after fans noticed the headers of their social media accounts changed.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly Rowland clears up the rumor of a return. “We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise,” she stated. “I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens.

“It’s just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise,” she added.

While they may not be forming together anytime soon, hopefully, the group will reunite together more than just the stage. Since their break up in 2015, Destiny’s Child has continued to grace the stage together in various surprises to fans, such as Beyonce’s Super Bowl performance in 2013. Check out a clip of the iconic reunion below.