Lil Xan is vibrating higher in all spheres of life now that he has a fresh team and a free head. The platinum recording artist’s upcoming Born Dead Tour, which will take out on May 28th in Dallas, will hit the road this Spring. The 17-show run will be headlined by metal band Dropout Kings, as well as VVIZARD KING, Rosh Dawg, and Saving Vice, and will be presented by tattoo-inspired streetwear brand Born Dead Clothing.

The tour announcement is accompanied by an update on Xan’s health, who is wrapping up his treatment program and developing a new project after a three-week detox. In a statement to the press, Xan reveals: “Missed my fans all across America, so much! Been doing everything necessary to be in the best mental and physical shape for this new tour. Can’t wait to see yall out there!!”

The Born Dead Tour

Tickets can be purchased here and his latest single “Rebound” is available below.

