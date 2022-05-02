May 2nd has officially been named Megan Thee Stallion Day in Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the 27-year-old Houston rapper with the key to the city, a belt buckle, and a cowgirl hat in a ceremony held on Sunday, May 1st recognizing the Grammy winner’s contribution to the community. In March last year, Megan launched the ‘Hotties Helping Houston’ fundraiser to help senior citizens and single mothers who had their houses destroyed in the Texas freeze, offering monetary support for two years. Megan made the announcement and expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post with the caption that read-” Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY 🤘🏾 and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX🔥🔥🔥 thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today 💙 #htown.” While honoring the musician with the key, in his speech the mayor stated “Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said, noting her help after last year’s freeze, during the pandemic and with people who are homeless. “I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian. Individuals who receive the key are responsible of upholding Houston’s values and represent the best this city offers.IIn fact, the key is our commitment to those who represent Houston at its best,” Congratulations to Megan on this well-deserved honor.