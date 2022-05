Mother of Three of Moneybagg Yo’s Children Passes Away

Moneybagg Yo’s baby mother Kennedy Lynette aka Chyna Santana has passed away. Santana and Yo have three children together. There is currently no detail as to what led to the death.

“Im so sickkkk,” Facebook user Jessica Summers wrote online. “Im heart hurting so bad dude. I was just otp with you my sister. Why you had to do me like that.!!!!! Kennedy Leynettee why you leave me.”

Condolences to Moneybagg Yo, the mother of 3 of his children has reportedly passed away pic.twitter.com/tUfnGne3mL — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 28, 2022

This story will be updated as more details are available.

