Pete Davidson has long been a target of Kanye West due to dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Davidson was on hand at the Netflix is a Joke festival this past week and made his issues with Ye a part of his routine.

“I had an AIDS scare this year,” Davidson said, alluding to YE stating the comedian had the virus. He then stated he hopes Kanye goes all in with his tactics, citing Mrs. Doubtfire, a film where Robin Williams dressed as a nanny to spend more time with his kids.

“Am I the only who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?” Davidson said according to Variety.

Advertisement

Kardashian hit Instagram last month to show off pics of her ane bae, Pete Davidson, out for a night in Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE, Kardashian and Davidson were at Jon & Vinny’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Los Angeles following the premiere of the new HULU show The Kardashians.

late nite snack pic.twitter.com/mSbc3IHwOy — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 11, 2022

Also last month, Kim Kardashian spoke with ABC journalist Robin Roberts about The Kardashians show. While chatting with Roberts, Kim dived into her new romance with Pete Davidson, citing the affair is real, and she planned to spend a lot of time with the comedian.

“I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian said. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”