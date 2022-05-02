It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T’s critically acclaimed fourth album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart today, a career-high for the top-three coke rapper of all-time. It’s Almost Dry is also his first album to reach #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Rap Albums lists. The album reached #1 on Spotify Global and #1 on Apple Music in more than 52 countries this week. The new album is completely produced by Ye and Pharrell Williams.

According to Billboard, the new album moved 55,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

'It’s Almost Dry' marks @PUSHA_T’s first ever #1 album on the Billboard 200. — chart data (@chartdata) May 1, 2022

“My brand is all about creating masterpieces,” Pusha recently told Complex. “This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great. This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I’m the Martin Scorsese of it.”

Pusha also announces the It’s Almost Dry Tour, which will go off on May 29th in Seattle, Washington. The tour’s first leg concludes on June 23 in Philadelphia. The It’s Almost Dry Tour tickets go on sale this Friday. Visit kingpush.com/tour for additional information.

The tour will touch Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, and more for the first run. You can see the tour dates below.