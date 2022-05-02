sweetgreen, a mission-driven restaurant company that serves nutritious food at scale, has announced Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns as their newest partner in encouraging a healthier future. Sweetgreen, Booker, and Osaka are altering the way companies and athletes communicate the importance of what they consume to future generations.

“We introduced a powerful shift in the food industry with Naomi last year and we brainstormed together about who else to bring on this journey. We wanted an athlete that spoke to the importance of healthy living and Devin was a natural fit,” said Chief Brand Officer Nathaniel Ru.

sweetgreen is launching “Create Your Own,” a new ad that spotlights their most popular menu item: the bespoke bowl. Over 65 percent of digital orders are customized with at least one change, and with over 40 fresh ingredients, customers can get exactly what they want without sacrificing their dietary preferences or flavor. Sweetgreen’s digital experience is built to make it simple for you to make your own.

“As an athlete, I’m always aware of what I’m putting into my body,” says Booker. “I know what ingredients make me feel my best, so when I order my go-to bowl at sweetgreen, I am confident that every ingredient is going to help fuel my day, on and off the court.”