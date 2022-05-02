Newark’s own Shakur Stevenson is quickly moving up the ranks and being considered one of the best pound for pound in the sport. Stevenson put on a clinic on Oscar Valdez to retain his WBC super featherweight title and capture Valdez’s WBO title.

“I’m a superstar in this sport,” said Stevenson, 24. “I want to collect all the belts at 130 and become undisputed. I deserve to be a superstar, so that’s what I gotta do.”

Stevenson did it all in the ring and even found time to pop the question to his long-time girlfriend. No doubt she was going to say yes in the ring.

Stevenson put down Valdez in the sixth and neutralized Valdez’s vaunted power. Valdez came into the bout 30-0 with 23 knockouts, but he rarely touched Stevenson in the fight clean.

“He’s a great fighter,” Valdez said of Stevenson. “His speed is there. Power is there. He was just the better fighter tonight. Overall, a great fighter.”

Skill is the limit for Stevenson, who looks to dominate the 135 division and fight all challenges that await him. One of those challengers who could be next was Devin Haney, who just happened to sign a deal with Top Rank Boxing, the same promotion that Stevenson and Valdez are part of.

“Devin is definitely a huge fight for me; Devin is a helluva fighter. We can line it up in the future,” said Stevenson