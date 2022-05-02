Tory Lanez was detained as he attempted to leave Las Vegas. TMZ reports the controversial rap star was stopped at Las Vegas airport as he attempted to leave the city. Law enforcement stated Lanez had a “large amount” of marijuana in his bags.

After being briefly detained, Lanez was allowed to leave the TSA agents. However, his weed was confiscated. Tory Lanez would remain in Vegas and appears to have had a great night in Las Vegas, hitting up Drai’s Nightclub and was even seen partying with Rick Ross.

Last week, Tory’s name didn’t leave headlines as Megan Thee Stallion provided more details into the 2020 shooting incident, which involved both stars.

Advertisement

One of the biggest pieces revealed during Thee Stallion’s conversation with Gayle King was Tory Lanez attempting to bribe the rapper with $1 million to not speak on the shooting.

After Lanez allegedly shot Megan, he is said to have offered the money. “I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing,” Megan quoted Tory.

In the conversation, Thee Stallion revealed there are still pieces of bullet fragments in her feet and stated that Lanez yelled “Dance B*tch” at her before firing. You can hear it from Megan Thee Stallion below.