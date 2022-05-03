Houston’s own Club God, Beatking, is known for his strip club trap music. Now he’s found a counter-partner to go along with his provocative turned-up club shenanigans. Queendom Come first broke on to the scene with her hot verse on Beatking’s “Then Leave.” her name is Queendom Come, and she came to get “that head that bread and leave.”

Her success from that song has led her to be the queen of making hooks. Her exuberant energy created perfect chemistry between Beatking. As a result, the two linked up for yet another club banger, “TUH.”

In the “TUH” video, filmed by Miaci, Beatking and Queendom have the entire class lit! They turned the classroom into a club. Beatking is the class clown in the video, and Queendom is the teacher who is instructing the turn-up.

“TUH” is Beatking’s follow-up to “SDAB” with 2 Chainz and Juicy J. This also follows another club banger, “Toot That,” with DreamDoll on Erica Banks. “Toot That” has nearly 7 million Spotify streams and over 9 million YouTube views.

Along with “TUH” and “Then Leave,” Queendom also collaboration with Beatking on “Keep It Poppin'” featuring Ludacris and “Throw Dat” featuring Lil Jon and the Ying Yang Twins.