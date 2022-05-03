Rolling Stone reports that after ten hours of deliberations, Blac Chyna lost her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian clan just days after her case against Kim Kardashian was dropped.

Chyna filed her case against the Kardashians back in 2017 when she claimed the family made defamatory remarks about her and conspired to get her and Rob Kardashian’s reality show canceled. The trial lasted several weeks, with Kylie Jenner taking the stand and testifying about Chyna’s violent tendencies towards her brother.

Chyna denied the accusations, even alleged she was playing when a situation was brought up about her wrapping a phone cord around Rob’s neck and pointing a gun at his head. Tokyo Toni, Blac Chyna’s mother, was thrown out of the courtroom for her statements about the Kardashian family. Kris, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Rob, and Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, testified during the trial.

Ultimately, the jury decided to rule in favor of the Kardashian-Jenners, and Blac Chyna will not receive any damages due to the case.