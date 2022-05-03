Bowl King rising out of the Englewood area of Chicago, has been picking up steam with his music. He began making noise when with his single “Pop My Sh*t.” He’s back doing it bigger and better on the new track, “Trap Gawd.”

Before dropping the video, King let fans know he was on another level when he celebrated his Bali, Indonesia. Bowl King proves he’s on another level with his music by uniting with Detroit’s own Peezy. In the new “Trap Gawd” video, the two Mid West rappers show off their luxury items while rapping their respective verses.

Check out “Trap Gawd” featuring Peezy below.

