Following fashion’s largest event of the year, the annual Met Gala, PLAYBOY, the globally renowned, iconic lifestyle brand, teamed up with Cardi B to co-host The Boom Boom After Party.

The after-party featured dancers dressed in the traditional Playboy Bunny costume, which was produced nearly seven decades ago and is now housed at The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in commemoration of the Met Gala 2022 theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The initial outfits debuted at The Playboy Club in 1960, and were created by commissioned artists, including Zelda Wynn Valdes, a Black American fashion designer. Other art institutes across the country, notably the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, have more Playboy Bunny outfits. The Playboy Bunny outfit was the first service uniform to be registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office in the 1960s (USPTO).

Cardi B became the Playboy family’s first creative director in residence in December of 2021. Cardi’s responsibilities include artistic direction for co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, as well as digital editorial, experiential activations, and other projects. She’s also the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD, Playboy’s creator-led platform. In addition to Cardi B, party attendees included Billie Eilish, Awkwafina, Dove Cameron, Jared Leto, Sebastian Stan and Donatella Versace, among many others.

Advertisement