If you thought Future was done turning up, you thought wrong. Two days after he dropped his highly anticipated I Never Liked You album, he followed up with the deluxe version.

The deluxe edition features six more tracks, including the previously released “Worst Day.” The five new tracks added tracks include features from Lil Baby, BabyFace Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

The Grammy award-winning artist told us that he would drop more tracks when he tweeted it. “#INEVERLIKEDYOU to be continued at 10am,” he wrote during the early hours of Monday morning.”

Along with Future releasing the deluxe version I Never Liked You, he also dropped merchandise that goes with it. The merchandise is a DONDA collaboration that includes multiple hoodies, a pair of socks, a long-sleeve T-shirt, a balaclava, hats, and an eye mask. The collection will only be available until midnight ET this Thursday (May 5).

Future’s new merch for “I NEVER LIKED YOU” was designed by Kanye West ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/Gp26qktPvu — RapTV (@Rap) May 2, 2022

So far, Pluto is on pace to have his seven consecutive No.1 album. He’s projected 175-200k album-equivalent units, but the expanded edition will undoubtedly increase that number overall. First-week projections indicate that the record will confidently land at the No. 1 spot and would be the biggest debut of 2022. When he first dropped the album, it went No. 1 on Apple Music in nearly 60 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia.