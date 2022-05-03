Juice WRLD and Mental Health Awareness Month.

A foundation formed by the mother of late rapper Juice WRLD is launching a mental health campaign. Carmela Wallace created the Live Free 999 Foundation in the rapper’s honor, after he passed away in late 2019.

With Mental Health Awareness kicking off, the nonprofit launched an initiative called the 999 Stories of Mental Health campaign, encouraging those affected to share stories via social media.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Juice WRLD’s Mom Speaks Out on His Struggles, Inner Circle

A merchandise collection will also be dropping, with all the proceeds going towards organizations treating mental health.

Live Free 999 Foundation’s mission is to support programs that provide preventative measures and positive avenues to address mental health challenges and substance dependency. For more info visit here.