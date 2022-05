Juicy J is known for his trippy videos, and today he’s back with a new one in which he dresses up as NBA player James Harden, complete with a beard. “Step Back,” which features fellow Memphis rapper Duke Deuce dressed in Grizzlies garb, drops just before the Grizzlies advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Hopefully, the video can bring luck to both the Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers as they both dropped game 1 of their second-round series. You can see the new video below.