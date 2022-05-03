Justin Bieber has announced the final North American date of his sold-out Justice World Tour, which will be held on July 3rd at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Ticketmaster will begin selling tickets for the Forum event on July 3rd at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, May 6th.

Justin linked up with director Cole Bennett for his new song +video “Honest,” which features Don Toliver, which was released last week. “Honest” is Justin’s first official single since “Ghost,” the anthemic conclusion to the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Justice, hit #1 at pop radio in January, giving him the most #1 hits by a male solo artist in US radio history and making him the only fifth artist to reach twenty Top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Justin’s eighth professional Hot 100 #1 single, “Stay” with Kid Laroi, made him the youngest solo artist ever to surpass 100 Hot 100 hits. Justin became the first male solo artist to start at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Billboard Hot 100 singles list with his triple-platinum blockbuster “Peaches.”

The Justice World Tour kicks off in Mexico this month, then heads to Scandinavia for festival appearances in August; South America, South Africa, and the Middle East in September and October; and Australia and New Zealand in November and December, before heading to the United Kingdom and Europe in early 2023.

Advertisement

Justin’s Justice World Tour, presented by AEG Presents, is his first international tour since the ‘Purpose World Tour’ in 2016/2017. Bieber played to 2.7 million fans during the duration of his 2016-2017 tour, with 65,000 spectators attending the finale at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival, according to The Times of London.

The Justice World Tour kicks off in Mexico this month, then heads to Scandinavia for festival appearances in August; South America, South Africa, and the Middle East in September and October; and Australia and New Zealand in November and December, before heading to the United Kingdom and Europe in early 2023.

Justin’s Justice World Tour, presented by AEG Presents, is his first international tour since the ‘Purpose World Tour’ in 2016/2017. Bieber played to 2.7 million fans during the duration of his 2016-2017 tour, with 65,000 spectators attending the finale at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival, according to The Times of London.