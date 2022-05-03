To close up the Met Gala’s annual star-studded evening, D’USSÉ Cognac threw an exclusive Met Gala after-party at Cipriani’s in New York.

Billie Eilish, Jared Leto, Normani, Chloe Bailey, Gunna, Kid Cudi, Winnie Harlow, Mark Ronson, Damson Idris (Snowfall), Terrence J, Christian Combs, NBA player Russell Westbrook, DJ and model Chantel Jeffries, among others, were seen toasting the night’s celebration of fashion and art with D’USSÉ custom cocktails and D’USSÉ XO.

Burna Boy and Saint JHN also gave a special electric performance to wrap out the event.

You can see images from the night below.