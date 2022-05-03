Quavo assists single moms with a $150,000 donation to the Tender Foundation.

Migos’ Quavo and apparel brand, Legends presented their 2022 annual Huncho Day celebrity charity football games last Saturday April 30, at FCF Campus at Pullman Yards. Cam Newton, Quavo, Offset, 2 Chainz, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Richie LeCounte, and more suited up.

The games streamed live with play-by-play commentary courtesy of Greg Mescall and Ryan Shazier.

Huncho Day remains close to Quavo’s heart. “This is my favorite day of the year. There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and family and playing a little ball for the community.”

The “Flip The Switch” rapper played quarterback in high school and has found a way to give back to the youth in Atlanta. This year, Quavo upped the ante and donated $150,000 to the Tender Foundation in support of single moms.

Jaycina Almond, Founder of Tender Foundation said, “At Tender, we’re bridging the financial gap and providing a safety net for single moms living on the margins here in Atlanta. Our core programming consists of emergency bill pay assistance with rent, utilities, and childcare; providing Grocery store gift cards and operating a diaper bank. Now, with Quavo’s help, we’re able to pilot a new initiative called The Bridge.”

The Bridge is a guaranteed income program founded on the premise that every mother deserves the opportunity to parent without the stress of survival. The Bridge is a step toward establishing equity and disrupting generational poverty for Black women and their families.