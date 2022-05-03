Rihanna shut down this year’s Met Gala and she wasn’t even physically in the building! In honor of the singer and moguls’ show-stopping looks at this year’s annual charity ball The Met Museum dedicated a tribute to Rihanna by immortalizing her with a marble statue that bears her likeness- baby bump included. The statue was placed with the other Greek-Roman god statues a true testament to her star power and impact on the world of fashion. Rihanna revealed the look on Instagram with the caption ”shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” a continuation of last year’s theme of ‘Exploration of American Style” and a great way to stay with the Costume Institute’s accompanying two-part exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The Gilded Age is the period of U.S. history right after the Civil War ended, and right before World War I. Many attendees were spot on paying homage to the historical theme Kim Kardashian wore Marily Monroes Iconic dress the one she famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” In while Nicki Minaj wore Burberry black leather baseball cap. Take a look at Rihanna’s immortalized look and some of our favorites in attendance

shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one! pic.twitter.com/NawYMd0RpL — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 3, 2022

