According to several news reports, Florida rapper Rod Wave was arrested and taken into custody based on a warrant from Osceola County on charges of “battery by strangulation”.

Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was detained yesterday (May 2) by St. Petersburg Police and the entire ordeal with the cops was captured on video, which has circulated on the internet. Wave can be heard saying, “This is lame, this is why I don’t even come here,” before the end of the video.

The arrest record states that Wave is currently awaiting trial, but it does not indicate whether he’s still in custody.

Advertisement

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.