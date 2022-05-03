The #iVoted Festival, which in 2020 produced the world’s largest single-night digital concert, is returning for the 2022 midterm elections. On Election Day, November 8th, 2022, the #iVoted Festival will take place virtually. Fans can RSVP to watch the Mandolin-hosted stream by taking a picture outside their polling location or at home with their blank, unmarked ballot. Underage fans RSVP by informing the #iVoted Festival about the election for which they will be 18 and why they are enthusiastic to vote. Non-citizens and ineligible voters can RSVP by stating which artist they are most looking forward to seeing. Fans can sign up for the festival’s email list to be notified when the RSVP site opens later this year.

Over 250 performers have been announced for #iVoted Festival 2022’s election night broadcast by the 100 percent women-led non-partisan 501(c)3 non-profit voter participation organisation. The data of the top streaming and trending musicians is used to book talent in crucial states where electoral margins are often determined by the size of a musical venue.

Artists include Run the Jewels, Lake Street Dive, CNCO, Carl Craig, Rise Against, Umphrey’s McGee, Lil’ Scrappy, Halestorm, Jamby El Favo, Shakey Graves, An Exclusive Video Message from Piper Perabo, 3OH!3, DeVotchKa, Yonder Mountain String Band, Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup, The Suffers, Eliot Sloan of Blessid Union Of Souls, Doll Skin, Lotus, Twiztid, The Starting Line, Duane Betts, ACRAZE and more.

Run the Jewels’ Co-Manager Amaechi Uzoigwe, Live Nation’s Jay Byrd, Biz 3’s Kathryn Frazier and Dana Meyerson, SongHero CEO and former Blondie touring keyboardist Kevin Patrick, and LOUD Capital CMO and former Vans Warped Tour drummer Brian Penick are among the new board members announced by #iVoted Festival. Kevin Lyman, Roc Nation’s Evangeline Elder, Mandolin CEO Mary Kay Huse, Joyce Dollinger, Steve Ferguson, tenured M.I.T. Economist Jon Gruber, Kennita Hickman, WNYC’s Rebecca Kennedy, Lyte’s Lawrence Peryer, and Melanie Shark are among the previously announced board members.