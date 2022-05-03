SOURCE LATINO: Rosalía at The 2022 MET Gala

Grammy Award winner Rosalía wore Givenchy Haute Couture, designed by Matthew M. Williams, to the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme celebrated America: An Anthology of Fashion last night on May 2nd, in New York, NY.

Rosalía arrived in style donning an ivory long dress in silk tulle embellished with G signature jewelry, fully embroidered with crystals, beads and silk ruffles layered with standing tulle, worn with matching embroidered gloves, ivory embroidered Kenny bag, ivory leather platform high boots, silver G earrings inserted with crystals and black matte signature G sunglasses.

Photo Credit: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

De camino a la MET 2022 con @givenchy Thank you Matthew M Williams 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4dRKcqcTas — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) May 3, 2022

Check out this cute moment between Rosalía and Nicki Minaj.