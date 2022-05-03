The WNBA is planning to honor Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner with a floor decal this season.

Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February after customs officials say they found hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. She has a hearing set for May 19. The charges Griner faces could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

READ MORE: Brittney Griner Meets with U.S. Officials, Doing “Well”

Advertisement

The decal will feature Griner’s initials along with her number 42 and will appear on the home court of all 12 WNBA teams. Griner is coming off a season in which she led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals where they lost to the Chicago Sky.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert shared with the Associated Press,

“As we begin the 2022 season, we are keeping Brittney at the forefront of what we do through the game of basketball and in the community. We continue to work on bringing Brittney home and are appreciative of the support the community has shown BG and her family during this extraordinarily challenging time.”

The Mercury opens their season at home Friday night against the Las Vegas Aces. The center will still receive her full salary at almost $228,000.