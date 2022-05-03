Yo Gotti has signed R&B artist Lehla Samia to his legendary CMG record company in collaboration with Interscope Records, making her the first woman to join the imprint’s ranks and heralding CMG’s growth into the R&B genre.

“I’m proud to welcome Lehla to the CMG family,” Gotti said. “She has an incredible voice, she’s creatively gifted and she’s been putting in the work to develop into the next R&B superstar. I’ve always said that CMG is more than just hip-hop label – we have our focus on building the biggest and most versatile force in the music industry. Signing Lehla is the latest example of that goal.”

The 22-year-old singer gained a large online following after making covers and remixes of popular R&B songs and posting them to social media under the moniker “LehMixes.” While juggling nursing school, Lehla gained a following after her TikTok flips of Queen Naija’s “Butterflies” and Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” went viral.

The covers and remixes helped the Delaware native get over 1.2 million followers on TikTok and 14 million likes to date. Most notably, Gotti was taken with Lehla’s dramatic vocals, prompting the CMG CEO to fly the emerging star to Miami for a studio session that would forever transform her life and career path.

“Signing with Gotti and joining the CMG team is a dream come true,” Lehla said. “I’ve been grinding for this opportunity for a minute and I’m really excited about this new chapter in my career. I can’t wait to share my story with the world and deliver that pure R&B sound for my old and new fans.”

Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, and 10Percent are just a few of the hip-hop artists who have signed to CMG.

Gotti, who signed Sacramento rapper Mozzy at the CMG Press Conference in February, inked rising Memphis artist 10Percent the same month, and just brought on Jacksonville sensation Lil Poppa to the CMG empire in April, is the latest in a string of new signees.