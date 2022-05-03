Today, Paramount+ announced the global reimagination of the groundbreaking hip-hop series YO! MTV RAPS will air on the service exclusively on Tuesday, May 24. In all worldwide regions where the service is available, the new series will be available exclusively on Paramount+.

YO! MTV RAPS is a thorough deep dive into the present state of hip hop, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with hosted segments from legendary battle rapper Conceited and celebrated deejay DJ Diamond Kuts, live performances, cyphers, and lifestyle content. The following celebrities are among the featured guests, along with their respective air dates:

Freddie Gibbs: May 24

Latto: May 31

Saba: June 7

JID: June 14

Shenseea: June 21

Tee Grizzley: June 28

IDK: July 5

Trina: July 12

Beginning Thursday, May 5, fans will be able to watch 50 of the best archival episodes of the original YO! MTV RAPS series on Paramount+.

Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver, and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions are executive producers for the series. Kim Velona is the production manager. MTV’s executive producers are Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme.