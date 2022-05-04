A$AP Rocky Teases New Music With Rihanna In A Post And Delete

A$AP Rocky is teasing a new music with Rihanna. The Harlem native took to social media to drop a post showing illustrated cover art featuring himself and his girlfriend Rihanna, titled ‘A Ghetto Love Tale.’

The post was quickly deleted, but many fans are saying its related to a short film or project about to release from videos the couple shot last year. “D.M.B. (Dats Mah Bitch)” and “Roll My Blunt” seemingly appear as song titles.

Rocky most recently debuted two new songs at the Smoker’s Club Festival, including one with Playboi Carti.

Check out the artwork below that read: ‘A Ghetto Love Tale Starring A$AP Rocky.’

Could we be getting new music from A$ap Rocky and Rihanna this week??