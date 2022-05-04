McDonald’s and adidas have just released their newest line of All American Games attire, which includes snap trousers, shorts, graphic tees, hoodies, and more, all created by Eric Emanuel and showcasing unique designs from previous Games wear. From Duke-bound Dereck Lively II to Girls Game co-MVPs and future UCLA Bruins Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez, this is the drip worn by your favorite 2022 McDonald’s All Americans.

The McDonald’s All American Games have been the premier high school basketball showcase featuring the country’s best 48 girls and boys players for over 45 years. Over the last four decades, the McDonald’s jersey has been worn by some of basketball’s most famous players.

The gear is available now on adidas.com/us/mcdonalds and select adidas retailers while supplies last. You can see the All American stars in pieces from the collection below.

