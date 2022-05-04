Assailant Who Attacked Dave Chappelle On Stage Name Released Following Arrest

The name of the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage is being released.

TMZ reports the attacker’s name is Isaiah Lee. He’s being held on 30-thousand-dollars bail. Law enforcement revealed, the attacker actually pointed a replica of a semi-automatic at Chappelle as he rushed him. He also had a knife attached to the fake gun. The assailant was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Reportedly Jaime Foxx and Busta Rhymes quickly had Chappelle’s back getting licks in on the attacker whom was initially taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Fellow comedian Chris Rock joined Chappelle moments after it happened last night and said “Was that Will Smith?” He was referring to when Smith slapped him during this year’s Oscars.

The comedians were performing at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in L.A.