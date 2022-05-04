Reebok and Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) have announced the continuation of their long-standing partnership with the new Reebok x BBC Zig Kinetica II ($150, GX1313). The BBC’s take on the developing lifestyle runner is inspired by historical military attire and pays homage to the brand’s distinctive digital camouflage (‘Digi-Camo’) design.

“The BBC Zig Kinetica II was inspired by the quality and functionality of tactical gear,” said BBC. “We wanted to bring some of those functional elements to this shoe through details such as speed lace hooks , as well as nylon pull tabs at the heel and tongue for ease of accessibility. The Digi-Camo comes from our archives, and we thought it would be the perfect pattern for this utilitarian silhouette.”

The new release features an upper featuring nylon mesh inner lining and a durable mesh outer layer for breathability and abrasion resistance. Also, there are hidden BBC details like a mantra “Wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket” on the heel tab. Zig Kinetica comfort system including Floatride Fuel, Zig Energy Bands, and Zig Energy Shell channeling energy to and from the wearer’s foot.

“We are excited to grow this partnership on the Zig Kinetica II,” continued BBC. “It’s the third Zig we’ve worked on with Reebok. Being able to utilize the technology of a technical lifestyle shoe to express our narrative, to push boundaries, and to play with details to create something new – it’s special.”

Reebok’s Zig Kinetica, which was released in spring 2020, marked the beginning of a new era for the brand’s famous ZigTech performance technology, which challenged modern sneaker innovation and style when it was first released in 2010. In 2021, Zig Kinetica II, a stripped-down makeup via an advanced skeletal structure, pushed the boundaries even further, bringing ‘vis-tech’ and future design to the forefront.

Beginning May 6, 10:00 a.m. EST, the Reebok x BBC Zig Kinetica II will be available exclusively via BBC, followed by a wider global release on Reebok.com (and select retailers) on May 13, 10:00 a.m. EST.

You can see the new release below.