Bizzy Crook is out for revenge against a love interest in the new single “Spiteful.” The new release features production from Foreign Track and brings Crook to a closer examination of a relationship when it takes a wrong turn.

“Spiteful” is a tribute to all those who have tried their hardest to be true, honest, and respectful to their significant other in their relationships. Bizzy Crook, on the other hand, can be pushed to the point of never returning when dealing with someone who has serious trust difficulties.

This song will serve as the lead single for Bizzy Crook’s upcoming album, The Good Times Are Killing Me, which is set to drop this summer.

You can hear it below.