With a three-night engagement on Wednesday, September 7, Friday, September 9, and Sunday, September 11, Bruno Mars will formally launch the stunning, new 5,000-seat MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and musician has sold over 200 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. This decade, no other male artist has had more number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 than the two-time Super Bowl halftime performer.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6th. The MGM Music Hall at Fenway is a new, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose performing arts venue located at the crossroads of Lansdowne and Ipswich Streets, near the famed home of the Boston Red Sox.

