Cardi B went to Twitter to set the record straight on the alleged comment made by Billie Eilish seemingly calling her ‘weird” at the 2022 Met Gala after-party that Cardi hosted in the Standard Hotels Boom Boom Room. Cardi made a statement on Twitter saying “I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?” Cardi tweeted after the video started circulating. “Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my fuckin baby. Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess?” See the video clip of the Billie Eilish moment below.

Billie a true barb pic.twitter.com/MjnCIUOpGJ — ivy park township (@hugefarm) May 3, 2022



Cardi further clears up the rumors and proves that there was no bad blood between the two by also sharing the voice memos between her and Eilish, with Eilish explaining the misunderstanding by saying she called the people around Cardi weird because everyone was coming around her shoving phones “into your ass, and I was like, look at her with your eyes.” Cardi could be heard responding with a voice memo back saying “The internet is trying to divide us they don’t understand that you’re my baby.

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022

Ok, then, now that that is settled, we can all move on.

Advertisement