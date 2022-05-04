DJ D-Nice and Live Nation Urban have announced the return of Club Quarantine Live to Los Angeles, which will take place on Saturday, June 25th at the Crypto.com venue.

CQ Live will take place the night before the historic BET Awards, following a sold-out Hollywood Bowl concert in 2021. Entertainment entrepreneur Kenny Burns will host the event, which will feature a star-studded roster of musicians including Ne-Yo, Brandy, Nelly, Jadakiss, Machel Montano, Mary Mary, El Debarge, Lil’ Mo, and other special guests.

“Bringing CQ Live to Crypto Arena is a dream come true,” D-Nice said. “I literally started Club Quarantine across the street from the Arena. It’s going to feel like a welcome home party with some of my friends.”

Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, added “We are excited to announce the return of CQ Live, to where it all started in Los Angeles. In 2021 our Hollywood Bowl show was magical, and we will continue to elevate this brand and build out this party in 2022 and beyond.”

Special artist pre-sale and Citi pre-sale begin today May 3rd at 12 PM PT. Tomorrow, May 4th at 10 AM PT Ticketmaster pre-sale and Live Nation pre-sale begins. All pre-sale purchases will close Thursday, May 5th at 10 PM PT, with general on-sale purchases beginning Friday, May 6th at 10 AM PT.