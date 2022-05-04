Doja Cat is topping the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time in her career. That is due to her five charting singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and the continuing success of her “Planet Her” album.

The Weeknd assisted single “You Right,” sits in the middle at forty-three, while “Woman” recently peaked at seventh place.

“Need to Know” maintains the nineteenth spot, with the club anthem “Freaky Deaky” featuring LA native Tyga holding onto numero fifty-four. “Get Into It (Yuh)” rounds out the last spot for Doja Cat at seventy-three.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Doja Cat Issues Apology For Saying She Was Quitting Music.

The album itself currently resides in sixth place on Billboard 200 album chart.