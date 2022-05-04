It’s no secret what Jack Harlow is trying to accomplish in his career. The Louisville, KY native wants his name to be in the same category as the best of them.

He’s already proven he is one of the hottest lyricists in the game. He dug deep in his rap repertoire as he held his own on “WHAT’S POPPIN,'” featuring other lyrical monsters such as Lil Wayne DaBaby and Tory Lanez.

As Harlow continues to prosper in his career, he surrounds himself with some of the best to ever do it. He did just that on his forthcoming album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

The “First Class” rapper told his Twitter fans that he only had legends on his album, and he told no lies. Harlow’s tracklist for the album, which drops May 6, includes Drake, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne.

Harlow sets the standards high for himself, but he has no problem with the pressure. He told Rolling Stone that he wants to be the one fore-fronting the new generation of rap.

“I want to be the face of my shit, like the face of my generation, for these next 10 years,” Harlow told Rolling Stone in a recent cover story. “We need more people in my generation that are trying to be the best, and you can’t do that with just ear candy, vibe records. You got to come out swinging sometimes. . . . My new shit is much more serious. Right now, my message is letting muh’fuckers know I love hip-hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation.”

Jack has already built huge anticipation for Come Home The Kids Miss You. His song “Nail Tech” is a for sure banger, and “First Class” climbed to No.1 on the Billboard Top 100, marking his first solo #1 single. “First Class” earned the biggest streaming week of 2022 thus far.