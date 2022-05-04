The City of Los Angeles and Didi Hirsch, the premier provider of whole-person mental health and crisis care, honored Jhené Aiko as a Mental Health Is Health Ambassador on the steps of City Hall on Friday, April 29th.

“There’s no coincidence that we are on this earth with billions of others and there’s no reason anyone should feel alone in anything that they’re going through,” Jhené Aiko said. “It’s important that we’re there for one another to help each other get through this journey because it can be beautiful.”

Aiko has had her fair share of mental health challenges. She has spoken up about her anxiety, despair, and unresolved trauma in public. As a form of personal treatment, she began composing lyrics and making music, translating her anguish and suffering into art. She reinforced at the MHIHM pronouncement that life is a journey, and it can be difficult at times, but it’s easier when you’re not alone.

Jhené Aiko has joined MTV Entertainment Group, and Adia Fadaei, a 19-year-old student and crisis volunteer at Didi Hirsch, as a Mental Health Youth Ambassador. Selena Gomez, Bebe Rexha, and Kid Cudi have all been Didi Hirsch ambassadors in the past, but Jhene Aiko was the first to be honored on the city’s steps for the first-ever Mental Health is Health Month Proclamation.

You can see the images from the event below and learn more about Didi Hirsch here.