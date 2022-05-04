Kim Kardashian Says She Had an Intense Diet to Fit Marilyn Monroe’s Dress for The Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Says She Had an Intense Diet to Fit Marilyn Monroe’s Dress for The Met Gala

Kim Kardashian gave an iconic look for the 2022 Met Gala, donning Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress as she strolled the red carpet with her bae, Pete Davidson. Leading up to the big event, the dress was displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida.

“Well, this is Marilyn Monroe’s dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962,” Kardashian confirmed to La La on the red carpet. “I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves.”

According to PEOPLE, the dress was a bit too small and required an intense diet from Kim Kardashian to wear. “I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today,” Kardashian said.

Advertisement

Kardashian stated the challenge was like getting ready for a movie, and she abandoned carbs and sugars for three weeks. After the conclusion, Kardashian joked at a pizza and donut party at the hotel after the event’s conclusion.

The dress originally cost $12,000 and was created around Monroe, who was sewn into it as it was made. After Kardashian walked the red carpet, she changed into a replica dress for the actual event.