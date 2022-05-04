Pastor Sues Kanye West for Being Sample on ‘DONDA’ Single “Come to Life”

Kanye West will have another day in court. The Sunday Service creator is being sued by a pastor for his sermon being included in the DONDA album.

According to TMZ, Bishop David Paul Moten stated his sermon was used on the single “Come To Life” without permission. In the suit, Moten states he is appearing in 20% of the song, a total of 70 seconds. The song in full is just over five minutes long.

The suit also reads the unauthorized sample is part of the industry’s trend to “willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission.”

Included in the suit are UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings, and G.O.O.D. Music.