After returning from a 3-year hiatus, Sol Blume has grown into one of the largest annual R&B events in the country while also playing host to an all-female headlining lineup that included Jhené Aiko, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, and Jorja Smith. The 2 day Sacramento festival saw 40,000+ total guests this year.

Headlining acts on Saturday night featured Jorja Smith and Jazmine Sullivan, followed by Jhené Aiko and Summer Walker who helped close out the festival on Sunday night.

Additional performers included Thundercat, Alina Baraz, Syd, SiR, Lucky Daye, Smino, Blxst, Tinashe, Majid Jordan, and DVSN, among many others. This year’s lineup also feature several acts with local Sacramento roots including Victoria Monét and Yelly.

The Black-owned, Sol Blume Music Festival will return in 2023 with dates to be announced. For more info visit here.

Jazmine Sullivan/ Photo Credit: Brandon Todd

Jhené Aiko/ Credit: Jessica Padover

Summer Walker/ Photo Credit: Jessica Padover

Jorja Smith/ Photo Credit: Brandon Todd

Victoria Monét/ Photo Credit: Brandon Todd

DVSN/ Photo Credit: Mickey Pierre Louis

Blxst / Photo Credit: Priscilla Rodriguez

Tinashe/ Photo Credit: VIRISAYONG