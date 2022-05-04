Teyana Taylor has announced The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour, which will be her final tour. The 18-city tour, produced by Live Nation and Femme It Forward, kicks off on Wednesday, August 3rd at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA, and will stop in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, and other cities across the US before heading to Europe and finishing on Thursday, September 8th at the Bataclan in Paris, France.
“I kept my promise… I told you I would come back for you #TLRP2 is here! Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls…” Teyana wrote on Instagram.
She then left an additional message: “P.S. make sure y’all get y’all tickets early cause I don’t wanna hear y’all asses complaining about shit being sold out!”
You can see the full show dates below.
Wed Aug 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Thu Aug 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas
Mon Aug 08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Aug 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sat Aug 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Aug 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Wed Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Aug 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Sat Aug 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Tue Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Aug 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Fri Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Sun Aug 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Sun Sep 04 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
Tue Sep 06 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli
Thu Sep 08 – Paris, France – Bataclan