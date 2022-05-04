Teyana Taylor has announced The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour, which will be her final tour. The 18-city tour, produced by Live Nation and Femme It Forward, kicks off on Wednesday, August 3rd at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA, and will stop in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, and other cities across the US before heading to Europe and finishing on Thursday, September 8th at the Bataclan in Paris, France.

“I kept my promise… I told you I would come back for you #TLRP2 is here! Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls…” Teyana wrote on Instagram.



She then left an additional message: “P.S. make sure y’all get y’all tickets early cause I don’t wanna hear y’all asses complaining about shit being sold out!”

You can see the full show dates below.

Wed Aug 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Aug 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas

Mon Aug 08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Aug 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Aug 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat Aug 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tue Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Aug 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Aug 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Sun Sep 04 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

Tue Sep 06 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

Thu Sep 08 – Paris, France – Bataclan