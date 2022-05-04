According to a report from TMZ, Toddlers & Tiaras contestant Kailia Posey has passed away. She was only 16 years old.

The cause of death has not been released, but her mother , Marcy Posey Gatterman, recently took to Facebook in order to acknowledge the public and commemorate her child.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” Gatterman said. “A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Posey first appeared on national television on TLC’s California Tropic Arizona. Posey’s smile on that show led to a timeless GIF that will live on the internet for years to come.

Posey attended Lynden High School where she made the dean’s list in 2020-2021 and had dreams of becoming a pilot when she graduated, but those dreams were cut short.