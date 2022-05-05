Dave Chappelle’s attacker has been formally named and charged. 23-year-old Isaiah Lee has been identified as the attacker and has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

At one point, Lee created a rap song called “Dave Chappell” in 2020, the song didn’t contain any messages that could assume harm would one day come to the A-List comedian.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated the man was carrying a “replica handgun” with a knife blade inside when he tackled Chappelle. After he tackled Chappelle, the man attempted to flee the area but was quickly surrounded and “stomped out,” as Chappelle alluded to onstage. Images and video from the scene show the damage to Lee’s body, most notably a severely disfigured arm.

