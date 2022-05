Diamond with No Features: J. Cole’s ‘No Role Modelz’ Hits Coveted Sales Status

First things first, rest in peace Uncle Phil!

J. Cole is officially a diamond-selling artist. Chart Data notes Cole’s “No Role Modelz” from his 2014 Forest Hills Drive album has surpassed 10 million units in sales, becoming diamond eligible.

.@JColeNC's "No Role Modelz" has now sold over 10 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) May 4, 2022

Once certified, Cole will have the 79th diamond-selling single in history.

