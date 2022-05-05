Eminem can add another accolade to his long list of achievements. He’s won a Grammy and Oscar, and now he’s a Hall of Famer.

The Detroit emcee will lead the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame class. Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon are all set to join the Rock HOF.

Em’s long commitment to the rap game has led him to have one of the most successful careers. The Real Slim Shady made history in his career, becoming the most-certified artist for singles in RIAA Gold & Platinum program history. He has more than 73 million new certifications pushing his career RIAA Award total to 227.5 million. That number includes 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications. He’s earned six Diamond awards, three for albums and three for singles.

Advertisement

Marshall’s hall of fame career includes 15 Grammys and 17 Billboard Music Awards.

Who said rappers couldn’t be rockstars? Em isn’t the first rapper to be inducted into the Rock Hall. The Detroit rapper is the second Hip-Hop solo artist to make the Hall of Fame while alive, following Jay-Z, who did it last year, and he’s the 10th overall. Other Hip-Hop acts inducted into the Rock Hall include Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Run-DMC, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A., Tupac Shakur, the Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and LL Cool J.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Nov. 5 at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. The show will subsequently air on HBO and HBO Max streaming.