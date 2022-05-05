The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class has been announced. The icons included are Eminem, Harry Belafonte, Lionel Richie, Jimmy & Terry Lewis, and Jimmy Iovine will also be inducted.

Additional inductees include Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Allen Grubman, and Sylvia Robinson.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

“Being elected to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is an incredible honor. I would like to say THANK YOU to all of the voters, to all of my wonderful fans and to everyone at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all of my fellow 2022 inductees!” Richie said to Billboard.

We are overjoyed to announce that we have been elected to The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Thank you so much to the voters, everyone at @rockhall and of course the fans, without whom none of this would be possible. #RockHall2022 #MusicIsTheDivineArt #FlyteTyme40 pic.twitter.com/eIMPVjJv8X — Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (@JamAndLewis) May 4, 2022

The 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will have ticket information available soon. On November 5, the ceremony will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a radio broadcast on SiriusXM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio station. The event will also be shown on HBO at a later date and streamed on HBO Max.