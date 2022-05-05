Ludacris is officially a Panther for life as he was awarded an honorary degree a Bachelor of Science in Music Management from his alma mater Georgia State. Yesterday, Wednesday, May 4th the ‘Karma’s World’ creator and ‘Fast & The Furious legend addressed the crowd of more than 800 graduates to kick off the school’s commencement week ceremonies. Luda attended GSU for a couple of years before dropping out of the Music Management program in the mid 90’s because he signed to Def Jam Records and released his 2000 breakout single “What’s Your Fantasy”. Instead, he used his influence and success to give back to the university, serving as an artist in residence at the school, working with professors, and mentoring students as part of the university’s creative media Industries Institute. “For them to come back and give me this honorary degree, means the world to me, just for the simple fact that I always knew I wanted to come back. I always wanted to finish. I’m not a person who starts things and doesn’t finish. For me, it’s a full-circle moment.” Ludacris said to the Atlanta Journal. In his speech, Luda saluted GSU for graduating more African Americans than any other university in America. Among his loved ones in attendance included his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, his children, and longtime manager, Chaka Zulu. Check out snippets of his speech below. Congratulations to Ludacris on this well-deserved honor.