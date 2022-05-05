Joyner Lucas Using His Tully Start Up to Offer Independent Artists a Chance to Appear On Remix to Platinum-Selling “Isis”

Joyner Lucas, a Grammy-nominated musician, and entrepreneur is allowing indie artists to participate in a remix of his platinum-selling hit “Isis (feat. Logic)” from his critically acclaimed album ADHD, through his firm Tully. Additionally, Lucas said that his company, Tully, will soon provide independent musicians with music distribution services.

Tully was developed in 2015 by Lucas and his business partner Dhruv Joshi as a way to expedite the creative music process using digital resources. The two collaborated to create tools that directly influenced Joyner’s independent music success, and they’re now sharing them with other musicians to keep them in complete control of their careers. Tully offers a 360-degree array of tools for artists to manage and expand their careers, including guided workflows, organized asset management, templated industry contracts, publication, and licensing support.

“We started by creating an App which will solve a problem for me when playing, writing and recording music on the fly,” Lucais said. “It now allows me to control all my music, contracts and splits. Every artist needs this app if they independently want to create, manage and distribute their music.”

Joshi added, “Artists now have full transparency with everyone they work with on their team and can control all of their creative intellectual property.”

Tully provides management elements such as contract and split sheet storage, as well as songwriting tools for musicians to play, compose, and record music. All of this functionality is accessible via a smartphone app, which Lucas, an independent artist, uses. Tully allows independent musicians to collect 100% of their income, have royalty-free beats, and have digital copyrights for their creative work, among other benefits.

In April 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Sony Music Entertainment made a major investment in Tully, with plans to expand its features by the end of the year.