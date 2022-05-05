A federal judge is accepting the plea deal of a former white Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin will be sentenced to between 20 to 25 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Chauvin was sentenced last year after being convicted of murder in Floyd’s 2020 death.

Late last year, Chauvin changed to pleading guilty in his federal civil rights case. He was hit with two counts of depriving Floyd of his rights under the “Color of Law.”

His sentence would be served concurrently with his murder conviction on the state level which equals over 22 years with good behavior.