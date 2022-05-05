Superstar comedian Katt Williams has announced his return to Netflix. His new special will release on May 15.

Katt Williams’ 12th comedy special, World War III, is his second original comedy special on Netflix, following Great America. In January 2022, the special was shot at Dolby Live in Las Vegas.

The new special is described as: “In the war between truth and lies, there is only one man you can trust. Comedy legend & Emmy Award winner, Katt Williams, returns to deliver the unfiltered truth and hilariously breaks down conspiracy theories in his new comedy special World War III.”

Along with Brian Alden, Brian Volk-Weiss, and Cisco Henson, Katt Williams directs and acts as Executive Producer.